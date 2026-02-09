Decision to race injured rests with the athlete, says FIS president after Vonn crash (updated)

BORMIO, Italy, Feb. 9– It is up to individual athletes to decide whether to compete while injured, International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) President Johan Eliasch said on Monday, following a severe crash involving American ski racer Lindsey Vonn at the Milan-Cortina Winter Games.

Vonn, 41, was airlifted from the Olimpia delle Tofane piste on Sunday after crashing 13 seconds into her downhill run.

The incident has sparked debate over safety protocols, particularly given that Vonn had suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her left knee only nine days prior to the event.

Speaking after the men’s team combined event in Bormio, Eliasch addressed questions over whether the governing body should intervene to prevent injured athletes from entering high-risk disciplines.

“Let me say it was tragic. I’m particularly considering all the hard work that she put in for the race for years leading up to yesterday,” Eliasch said.

“But many people have asked me, is there something that FIS should do to get involved in deciding? I firmly believe that this has to be decided by the individual athlete.” Eliasch, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said skiers are best placed to judge their own physical limits.

“In her case, she certainly knows her injuries better than anybody else,” he added. IOC Sports Director Pierre Ducrey echoed that viewpoint.

“In the downhill, we give all athletes opportunities to train and make sure they can go down the slope as they wish to do.

She made the choice, with the excellent team she has, to take part,” Ducrey told a press conference at the Main Media Center.

“We can’t say she should or shouldn’t have participated. The decision was hers, and unfortunately she got injured.

The way the decision gets made (on whether to compete) is the same for every athlete.” Vonn’s decision to race despite the ACL rupture drew scrutiny after Sunday’s accident.

Following the crash, she was transported to an Italian hospital where she underwent surgery.

She is currently reported to be in stable condition.

Video of the accident showed the American star losing control early in her run, prompting some media outlets and observers to question whether stricter regulations are needed to protect athletes from competing while injured, particularly in downhill, one of the sport’s most dangerous disciplines.

However, Eliasch characterized the crash as a technical misfortune rather than a direct result of the injury, describing Vonn as “incredibly unlucky”. “She got too close to the gate.

She got stuck on the gate when she was in the air, and started rotating,” Eliasch said, analyzing the mechanics of the fall. “No one can recover from that unless you do the 360 trick.” “It was very unfortunate.

She had an injury to her leg. But again, this is part of ski racing, and it’s a dangerous sport,” he said. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

