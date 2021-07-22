Tokyo 2020 organizers emphasize utmost efforts to let everyone enjoy Games

TOKYO, July 22 — On the eve of the Tokyo Olympic Games opening ceremony, organizers have reiterated their utmost efforts in engaging everyone to enjoy the Games.

“We are doing our best so that everyone can enjoy the Games,” Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto told a press conference here on Thursday.

“When we enter the stadium tomorrow night, we will feel the power of sports connecting people. I hope that people can enjoy the Games,” she added.

Hashimoto revealed that about 2,000 spectators were on-site to watch the women’s football matches staged in the Miyagi Prefecture on Wednesday.

“The Tokyo Games has been delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I have mixed feelings toward it. This Games is going to be full of hope and will unite the world.”

“At tomorrow’s opening ceremony, we would like to make the utmost efforts to make people understand the Olympic Games,” said Hashimoto.

“The Tokyo Games can deliver this message of diversity and harmony. That’s the value and role of the Games. We want to disseminate this message.”

Hashimoto, who was appointed as the Tokyo 2020 president in February, said despite her role change, she has an unchanged determination to make the Tokyo Games a success.

“The goal is to have a successful Games. We want to overcome a lot of issues and have the success.”

Hashimoto also read an announcement dismissing Kentaro Kobayashi from his role of the opening ceremony’s director following the latter’s inappropriate comments over two decades ago concerning the Holocaust.

“How we’re going to handle the ceremony is currently being discussed,” said Hashimoto.

“We are facing a lot of challenges right now. Maybe that’s the reason why these negative incidents will impact the messages we want to deliver to the world. The value of Tokyo 2020 is still exciting and we want to send our messages to the world,” she added.

Xinhua