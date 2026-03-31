Iran says U.S.-Israeli strikes destroy historical sites, universities

TEHRAN, March 31 — An Iranian official said Tuesday that U.S. and Israeli airstrikes have destroyed several historic buildings and damaged universities across Iran.

Hassan Fartousi, secretary-general of the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO, detailed the losses at a press conference in Tehran, according to the Student News Network. He said the attacks damaged cultural heritage sites, historic landmarks, and educational institutions.

Some of the affected buildings dated back hundreds of years and had never required restoration, Fartousi said, calling them “completely destroyed” and saying the attacks harmed “an important part of Iran’s historical identity.” He cited damage to structures from the Safavid dynasty (1501-1736).

Among the sites he listed were the Asef Vaziri Monument in Sanandaj; the Governor’s Palace, Museum of Decorative Arts, Ashraf Hall, Chehel Sotoon Palace, Aali Qapu Palace, Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque, and Abbasid Grand Mosque in Isfahan; Golestan Palace and the Sa’dabad Complex in Tehran; and Takyeh Beyglarbeygi and Dowlatshahi Mosque in Kermanshah.

Fartousi also reported damage to 149 universities, including Isfahan University of Technology, Isfahan University of Art, and Iran University of Science and Technology in Tehran. He said many laboratories were destroyed and that Western sanctions would make rebuilding difficult.

The commission has compiled evidence of the damage and submitted it to UNESCO, he said.

The strikes followed a joint U.S.-Israeli attack on Tehran and other cities Feb. 28. Iran says the assault killed then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior military commanders, and civilians. Iran responded with missile and drone strikes against U.S. and Israeli targets across the Middle East. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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