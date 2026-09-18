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Tokyo stocks end mixed after BOJ rate hike
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Tokyo stocks end mixed after BOJ rate hike

September 18, 2026

TOKYO, Sept. 18 — Tokyo stocks closed mixed on Friday after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) raised its policy interest rate to 1.25 percent from 1.0 percent, the highest in about 31 years.

The benchmark 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 882.70 points, or 1.38 percent, from Thursday at 65,018.95.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, edged down 3.05 points, or 0.07 percent, to finish at 4,091.14.

The Nikkei index traded firmly throughout the day, with gains led by heavyweight technology shares that had lagged in recent sessions.

Analysts said the rate hike, along with the BOJ’s stance of gradually raising interest rates, helped stabilize the outlook for prices and interest rates.

The Topix index, however, came under pressure from selling in sectors that had recently performed strongly.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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