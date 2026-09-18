Israeli man arrested over alleged links to Hamas, Iranian intelligence

JERUSALEM, Sept. 18 — Israel’s police and the Shin Bet domestic security agency said in separate statements on Friday that they had arrested an Israeli man suspected of security offenses involving Hamas and Iranian intelligence.

Sultan Abu al-Haija, 31, a resident of the Arab city of Tamra in northern Israel, contacted the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, several times to secretly assist the group, and also engaged with Iranian intelligence operatives, according to the statements.

The suspect was arrested before he had the opportunity to carry out any tasks, the statements said, adding that the investigation has been completed and he will be indicted soon.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 39