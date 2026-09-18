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Malaysia’s exports surge 31.2 pct year on year in first eight months
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Malaysia’s exports surge 31.2 pct year on year in first eight months

September 18, 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 18 — Malaysia’s exports surged 31.2 percent year-on-year to 1.36 trillion ringgit (about 330 billion U.S. dollars) in the first eight months of 2026, putting them on track to surpass the full-year value recorded in 2025, driven in part by strong electrical and electronics shipments, official data showed on Friday.

Total trade rose 27 percent year-on-year to 2.51 trillion ringgit, while imports increased 22.4 percent to 1.16 trillion ringgit. The trade surplus reached 198.66 billion ringgit, more than double the surplus recorded in the same period last year.

The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry said Malaysia would continue efforts to expand its market presence, strengthen strategic industries and encourage exporters to capture opportunities in global markets.

“Greater utilization of free trade agreements and deeper engagement with established and emerging markets will create avenues for stronger export expansion, while efforts to move towards higher-value activities will further strengthen Malaysia’s export base and long-term trade position,” it added.

In August alone, trade rose 43.4 percent year-on-year to 354.01 billion ringgit. Exports jumped 45.5 percent to 191.05 billion ringgit, while imports increased 41.1 percent to 162.96 billion ringgit.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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