BEIJING, Sept. 18 — China on Friday urged the Philippines to stop all acts of infringement and provocation, warning that the Philippine side would bear all consequences that arise from such actions.

A vessel of the China Coast Guard (CCG) on Friday conducted a law enforcement operation in waters near Xianbin Jiao, part of China’s Nansha Qundao, according to CCG spokesperson Jiang Lue.

A Philippine vessel ignored warnings from the Chinese side, deliberately changed course and suddenly accelerated across the bow of the Chinese coast guard vessel, resulting in a collision, Jiang said.

The spokesperson stressed that the Philippine side’s actions seriously violated international law and basic norms governing international relations and endangered the safety of Chinese coast guard vessels and personnel, while the Chinese vessel’s operations were professional, proper and lawful.

“The responsibility lies with the Philippine side,” Jiang said.

Chinese coast guards will continue to conduct law enforcement operations in waters under China’s jurisdiction to safeguard China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, the spokesperson said.

China has sovereignty over Nanhai Zhudao (the South China Sea Islands), consisting of Dongsha Qundao (the Dongsha Islands), Xisha Qundao (the Xisha Islands), Zhongsha Qundao (the Zhongsha Islands) and Nansha Qundao (the Nansha Islands); China has internal waters, territorial sea, contiguous zone, exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, based on Nanhai Zhudao; China has historic rights in the South China Sea.

Nanhai Zhudao have long been widely recognized by the international community as part of China’s territory.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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