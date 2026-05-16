Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Nigerian president says IS second-in-command eliminated
Nigerian president says IS second-in-command eliminated
AfricaInternational

Nigerian president says IS second-in-command eliminated

May 16, 2026

ABUJA, May 16  — Nigerian President Bola Tinubu said on Saturday that Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second-in-command of the Islamic State (IS) globally, was eliminated in an overnight operation jointly carried out by Nigerian and U.S. forces.

In a statement, Tinubu described the joint operation as “a significant example of effective collaboration in the fight against terrorism,” which dealt a heavy blow to the ranks of the IS.

He said early assessments confirmed the elimination of the wanted senior leader, also known as Abu-Mainok, along with several of his lieutenants, during a strike on his compound in the Lake Chad Basin.

Tinubu commended the soldiers for their courage and professionalism and hailed the partnership between both countries in advancing shared security objectives. He also called for more decisive strikes against terrorist enclaves across West Africa.

Earlier on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Truth Social that the IS leader had been killed in a joint operation by U.S. and Nigerian forces.

Born in Nigeria’s northeastern Borno State in 1982, al-Minuki assumed leadership of the IS branch in West Africa after the killing of former regional leader Mamman Nur in 2018, according to the Counter Extremism Project, which monitors militant groups.

The group said Al-Manuki was based in the Sahel region and was sanctioned by the United States in 2023. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 296
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

(Special for CAFS) Zambia police ban politicians from...

July 27, 2021

Zimbabwe gov’t meets public transport operators over fares

January 17, 2019

Danish voters go to polls to elect new...

March 24, 2026

COVID-19 origins tracing should be conducted scientifically: Myanmarese...

September 2, 2021

Brazilian president urges swift energy transition to curb...

November 7, 2025

Over 1,000 Japanese protest government’s plan to deploy...

February 23, 2026

Beninese president hails smooth conduct of legislative, municipal...

January 11, 2026

Zambian minister hails energy cooperation with China

November 13, 2025

Namibia: Opportunities and Risks of Becoming an International...

August 10, 2021

Zuma corruption trial postpone matter until 10 August

July 20, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.