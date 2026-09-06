Iran’s IRGC says it attacked 2 U.S. Army vessels

TEHRAN, Sept. 6 — Iran’s aerospace forces attacked an aircraft carrier and a destroyer of the U.S. military with several ballistic missiles within the preceding hours after the vessels harassed Iranian ships and participated in the naval blockade against the country, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said Sunday.

The two military vessels fled the conflict zone after suffering damage, the IRGC said in a statement published by its official news outlet, Sepah News.

It warned that if the “hostile and aggressive” actions continue, the U.S. government must await “formidable” responses from the Iranian armed forces.

On Saturday night, the IRGC’s navy said it had targeted three oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and three U.S.-affiliated vessels elsewhere in retaliation for U.S. attacks on Iranian tankers earlier in the day.

The three tankers struck in the strait were crossing the waterway via an “unauthorized” route, the navy said in a statement, adding that the other three vessels were hit in other regions. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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