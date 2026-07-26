Tanzania eyes global capital for its 1-trillion-USD Development Vision 2050

DAR ES SALAAM, July 26 — Tanzania on Saturday called on international investors to support the implementation of its National Development Vision 2050, a long-term blueprint projected to cost 1 trillion U.S. dollars over the next 25 years, according to a statement issued by the country’s Ministry of Finance on Sunday.

Tanzanian Minister for Finance Khamis Mussa Omar made the appeal during a strategic investment roundtable held at the London Stock Exchange (LSE) in the United Kingdom, as part of efforts to mobilize global capital for the country’s development agenda, said the statement.

The roundtable was held a day after Tanzania listed its first Tanzanian shilling-denominated offshore bond on the LSE. Omar said about 70 percent of the required financing is expected to come from the private sector, while the government will mobilize the remaining 30 percent through public resources.

He highlighted key investment areas including the standard gauge railway, energy generation, ports, airports, agricultural value addition and critical minerals, urging investors to capitalize on Tanzania’s stable market conditions, predictable tax policies and investor-friendly environment.

Omar noted that despite global challenges, Tanzania’s economy grew by 5.5 percent in 2024 and 5.9 percent in 2025, with a growth projection of 6.3 percent for 2026. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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