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Finland’s Aalto Works inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List
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Finland’s Aalto Works inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

July 26, 2026

HELSINKI, July 26 — The UNESCO World Heritage Committee has inscribed the Aalto Works, a collection of 13 modern architectural sites across Finland, on the World Heritage List, Finland’s Ministry of Education and Culture said in a press release on Sunday.

The decision was made on Sunday at the committee’s 48th session in Busan, South Korea.

The design and construction of the 13 sites span the period from 1928 to 1988. Although the works are internationally associated primarily with renowned Finnish architect Alvar Aalto, they also reflect the contributions of architects Aino Aalto and Elissa Aalto, his first and second wives, respectively, as well as the Aalto studio and its design partners, according to UNESCO.

The collection includes several of Alvar Aalto’s best-known works, including Finlandia Hall and the Aalto House in Helsinki, Paimio Sanatorium near Turku in southwestern Finland, Saynatsalo Town Hall in Jyvaskyla, central Finland, and the Sunila residential area in Kotka, southeastern Finland.

Alvar Aalto (1898-1976) was a Finnish architect and designer and a leading figure in modern architecture. His works, spanning architecture, furniture and interior design, are known for combining modernist ideas with natural materials and a human-centered approach.

UNESCO said the works represent a human-centered, site-specific and empathetic vision of modern architecture, combining international modernist ideas with Finnish building traditions.

Tommi Lindh, CEO of the Alvar Aalto Foundation, told Xinhua that the inscription is a clear recognition of the importance of the Aaltos’ works in the international history of architecture and design.

The Finnish ministry said the sites embody the Aaltos’ humanistic modernism and their contribution to the development of modern architecture, while highlighting the role of architecture in Finland’s welfare society.

Finnish Minister of Science and Culture Mari-Leena Talvitie said the inscription will raise international awareness of Finland’s architectural heritage, strengthen its long-term protection and create new opportunities for cooperation and tourism.

The addition of the Aalto Works brings the number of UNESCO World Heritage sites in Finland to eight, comprising seven cultural properties and one natural property.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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