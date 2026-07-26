Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Ghana resumes citizen evacuation from S. Africa amid persistent xenophobic unrests
Ghana resumes citizen evacuation from S. Africa amid persistent xenophobic unrests
AfricaCurrent AffairsPOLITICSsocial issuesTourismTransport

Ghana resumes citizen evacuation from S. Africa amid persistent xenophobic unrests

July 26, 2026

ACCRA, July 26– The government of Ghana announced on Saturday its decision to resume the evacuation of its nationals from South Africa amid persistent xenophobic attacks.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the first batch of evacuees would arrive this Sunday, followed by another batch on Monday.

“The latest phase of evacuation is expected to cover about 1,000 Ghanaians and will be done in groups,” according to the statement. Priority will be given to women, children, the elderly, persons with medical conditions, and students, it added.

Moreover, the statement said, “Our High Commission in Pretoria remains alert and has reactivated its emergency consular response as we stand ready to assist all Ghanaians living in South Africa to return home safely.”

The government urged all Ghanaians in South Africa to remain calm, avoid areas of unrest, and ignore provocations, while cooperating fully with the Ghanaian mission to ensure a successful evacuation.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 42
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

China-Africa cooperation can speed up African mining tech...

February 12, 2026

Nigeria loses 50 bln USD investment value due...

August 18, 2021

ZANU-PF Commissar Highlights Crucial Role of Diaspora in...

January 13, 2026

69 arrested during violent anti-immigrant protest in South...

July 18, 2026

South African Radio and Television Host Mark Pilgrim...

March 6, 2023

EPC summit highlights divisions over Ukraine’s EU membership

October 2, 2025

China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges launched at AU...

January 9, 2026

Conditions deteriorate in Sudan’s El Fasher as siege...

September 30, 2025

Botswana, Zimbabwe agree to improve railway delivery efficiency

December 20, 2022

Uganda tightens anti-COVID-19 measures amid infection hike

June 19, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.