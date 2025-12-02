Afghan police seize 551 kg illegal drugs, arrest 2 smuggler

KABUL, Dec. 2 — Counter-narcotics police have seized 551 kg of illegal drugs and arrested two suspected smugglers during a vehicle search operation in northern Afghanistan’s Takhar province, provincial police spokesman Nizamudin Omir said Tuesday.

The illicit drugs, consisting of opium, were concealed in a vehicle that was en route to an unknown destination when it was intercepted by police in Taluqan, the provincial capital, Omir added.

The dossiers of the arrested individuals have been referred to the judiciary for further investigation and legal proceedings, said the spokesman.

The Afghan government has intensified its crackdown on illicit drugs and individuals involved in the trade, pledging to continue the campaign until the country is fully free of poppy cultivation and the chemicals used to produce heroin. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

