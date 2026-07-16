Bahrain says air defenses intercept new Iranian missile, drone attacks

TEHRAN, July 16 — Iran’s main military command Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters warned on Thursday that any U.S. attack on Iranian power plants and bridges would trigger a devastating response against all infrastructure across West Asia, as Iranian forces struck U.S. bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.

The warning came after U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States would expand its strikes on Iran to target power plants and bridges next week unless Tehran agrees to negotiate.

The U.S. military has launched several waves of strikes against Iran’s southern provinces over the past few days, claiming that the attacks were in response to the Iranian armed forces targeting vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and aimed at “degrading Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping.”

Ebrahim Zolfaghari, the headquarters’ spokesman, issued the warning in a video message carried by Iranian media in response to recent threats by Trump to attack Iran’s infrastructure if the country does not come to the negotiating table.

“The powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will crush everything that has still remained intact owing to Iran’s decency,” he said, if the U.S. president follows through on threats against Iranian infrastructure.

Zolfaghari stressed that the Iranian armed forces’ response will not be “an equal blow,” but “more severe, widespread, and devastating than ever.”

Early Thursday, the Iranian armed forces targeted U.S. bases and facilities in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan in retaliation for fresh attacks by the United States against locations in southern Iran.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement published on its official news outlet Sepah News that its naval and aerospace forces carried out joint missile and drone attacks against U.S. targets.

The IRGC said it destroyed a C-RAM radar system, a satellite communications center, and an assembly site at Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem Air Base, hit a fighter jet ramp and a command center at Jordan’s al‑Azraq base, and struck a wharf at Kuwait’s Shuaiba Port.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Army deployed homegrown Arash drones to target U.S. radar systems, a Patriot battery and oil depots at Ali Al Salem, as well as communications and radar facilities at Bahrain’s Shaikh Isa Air Base.

IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebi warned in a post on X that “the enemy should not think that it can continue the current equation of the battle,” adding Iran’s operations focus on destroying U.S. offensive infrastructure in West Asia.

Similar clashes have occurred between Iran and the United States over recent days, despite a June 18 peace memorandum of understanding under which the two sides were scheduled to hold negotiations within 60 days. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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