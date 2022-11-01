Takeoff, a member of the Migos, was fatally murdered in Houston at the age of 28.

By Swami Eddz,

Houston, November 1 – Rapper Takeoff, who was a third member of the group Migos along with Quavo and Offset, has passed away. The 28-year-old rapper whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed. The shooting took place at about 02:30 local time (07:30 GMT) on a balcony outside the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley, where Takeoff had reportedly been playing dice with his uncle and bandmate, Quavo. Takeoff was declared deceased on the spot. Quavo was uninjured, but two other people on the premises were shot and sent to the hospital. The news was first reported by TMZ and was later confirmed by a local Houston outlet.