Britain issues travel advice for UAE amid regional tensions

ABU DHABI, Feb. 28– Britain on Saturday updated its travel advice for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid heightened regional tensions, citing risks of travel disruptions and other unforeseen impacts.

The British government advised British nationals traveling to or residing in the UAE to take sensible precautions, including reviewing online crisis preparedness guidance issued by the government, signing up for alerts from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, monitoring media updates, following local authorities’ instructions, and avoiding areas near security or military facilities.

The government emphasized that travelers should remain vigilant and stay informed as the situation continues to evolve. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

