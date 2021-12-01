3 killed, 6 injured in U.S. Michigan high school shooting

CHICAGO, DEC 1 — Three people were killed and six others injured in a shooting that happened at a high school about 45 miles north of Detroit in the U.S. state of Michigan.

The three people killed are all believed to be students, and a teacher is among the six injured, local media quoted Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe as saying at a press conference.

The suspect, a 15-year-old sophomore at the Oxford High School, has been in custody, said McCabe. The police have also located a handgun.

The police is doing a secondary search of the school for any further victims, McCabe said. – XINHUA