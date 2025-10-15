UN General Assembly elects 14 members to Human Rights Council

Trending Now
International

October 15, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 14 — The United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday elected 14 member states to serve in the UN Human Rights Council beginning on Jan. 1, 2026.

The 14 countries are Angola, Britain, Chile, Ecuador, Egypt, Estonia, India, Iraq, Italy, Mauritius, Pakistan, Slovenia, South Africa and Vietnam, which will serve in the Human Rights Council for a three-year term of office.

The Geneva-based Human Rights Council is an intergovernmental body within the United Nations system responsible for promoting and protecting human rights around the world. About a third of its 47 members are replaced every year so that the council members serve staggered three-year terms for the sake of continuity.

Seats of the Human Rights Council are allocated on the basis of regional groups for the sake of geographical representation: 13 each for Africa and the Asia-Pacific; eight for Latin America and the Caribbean; seven for Western Europe and other states; six for Eastern Europe. (Xinhua)

