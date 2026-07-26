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Myanmar’s education ministry bans mobile phone use during school hours
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Myanmar’s education ministry bans mobile phone use during school hours

July 26, 2026

YANGON, July 26  — Myanmar’s Ministry of Education has banned students at basic education schools from using mobile phones during school hours, the state-owned daily The Global New Light of Myanmar reported on Sunday.

The ministry said the ban aims to prevent excessive mobile phone use and protect students from the harmful effects of using social media platforms that are inappropriate for their age, the report said.

It has issued guidelines for schools to ensure that students use mobile phones and online platforms safely and effectively as educational tools, it said.

In addition, the ministry will work with relevant ministries and organizations to conduct awareness programs for parents, teachers and students, as well as digital safety education initiatives, it added. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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