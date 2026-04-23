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U.S. intercepts Iran-linked oil tanker in Indian Ocean
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U.S. intercepts Iran-linked oil tanker in Indian Ocean

April 23, 2026

WASHINGTON, April 23 — The U.S. forces intercepted and boarded an Iran-linked oil tanker in the Indian Ocean overnight, the Department of War said Thursday.

The vessel, named “Majestic X,” was reportedly transporting oil from Iran.

“We will continue global maritime enforcement to disrupt illicit networks and interdict vessels providing material support to Iran, wherever they operate,” the department said in a post on X. “International waters cannot be used as a shield by sanctioned actors.”

Earlier this week, the U.S. military boarded another vessel, M/T Tifani, which had been sanctioned for transporting Iranian oil.

The U.S. Central Command said Thursday its forces in the Middle East had “directed 31 vessels to turn around or return to port as part of the U.S. blockade against Iran.”

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday there is “no time frame” for ending the weeks-long U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, though a two-week ceasefire expiring on Wednesday night has been extended. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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