Trending Now
Home InternationalAGRICULTURE Study warns of global decline in fish growth linked to overfishing
Study warns of global decline in fish growth linked to overfishing
AGRICULTUREAustraliaBusinessCurrent AffairsECONOMICSInternationallivestockWILDLIFE

Study warns of global decline in fish growth linked to overfishing

April 24, 2026

SYDNEY, April 24– Scientists warn that overfishing and environmental change are eroding the biological foundations of many fisheries, with a new analysis revealing a global decline in fish growth over the last century.

Researchers from Australia’s James Cook University (JCU) analyzed nearly 7,700 growth records covering 1,479 marine species from 1908 to 2021, and found declining growth performance from about 1908 onwards, with the greatest declines concentrated among commercially valuable species, said a recent university statement.

Human-driven pressures are causing large-scale changes to the ecologies and life histories of fishes, said Helen Yan who led the study as part of her PhD program at JCU.

Researchers measured growth performance — a life-history trait that captures the trade-off between growth rate and body size — across 113 years.

“Managed fisheries experienced an average 9-percent decline in growth performance over the last century.

This indicates fishes are growing to relatively smaller sizes and/or at slower rates,” said Yan. Commercial size-based fishing practices, not temperature, are the primary drivers of the global pattern of declining growth, although climate change may amplify the effects, she added.

Intensive fishing is leaving a clear biological imprint on fish populations, Yan said, noting that the trend is most evident in temperate regions where fishing pressure is highest.

Scientists warn that smaller, slower-growing fish alter food webs, reduce fishery yields and complicate recovery efforts, stressing the need for stricter catch limits, size and habitat protections, and longer-term monitoring to detect life-history changes. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 189
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Namibia taps mining sector, businesses to keep football...

September 26, 2025

South Africans rally in solidarity with Venezuela against...

January 17, 2026

China’s top legislator meets ROK president

January 6, 2026

18 dead in stampede while crossing into Spanish...

June 25, 2022

17 petrol stations fined, 24 warned over fuel...

April 2, 2026

Specialized, sophisticated SMEs listed with Beijing Equity Trading...

December 4, 2025

Bryan Eiseb Selected as Director of Financial Intelligence...

August 10, 2023

Britain issues travel advice for UAE amid regional...

February 28, 2026

Xi calls for stronger manufacturing industry to advance...

May 21, 2025

Ukraine, Britain sign deal on interceptor drone production

November 27, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.