New legal guides launched to strengthen compliance for the Chinese community in Namibia

WINDHOEK, April 23- The Chinese Embassy in Namibia on Thursday launched legal guide booklets to help improve compliance awareness among the Chinese community in the country.

According to the embassy, the booklets cover key areas of Namibian law, including immigration, labor, criminal law and business registration, and are intended to help Chinese citizens and enterprises better understand local legal requirements.

At the launch ceremony, Namibia Police Force Commissioner Lilungwe Mayumbelo said the initiative fits well with the force’s strategic focus on building partnerships.

“We are enhancing our collaboration through initiatives such as the launch of these legal booklets that we are witnessing today,” he said.

Mayumbelo further said the booklet enhances the awareness of legal compliance and strengthens the capacity for self-protection among the Chinese community in Namibia.

Shen Jian, minister counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Namibia, said the booklets reflect the embassy’s efforts to uphold people-centered diplomacy.

It is a practical guide designed to help Chinese citizens and enterprises in Namibia better understand, observe, and make good use of the Namibian law, he added.

Shen said the embassy will continue to work with the Namibian side to provide necessary assistance to Chinese citizens overseas, encourage them to abide by local laws and regulations, and safeguard their lawful rights and interests through legal means.

Zhang Ying, executive president of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Namibia, said the booklet would serve as a reliable legal guide for Chinese businesses and residents.

“With this handbook, we now have clear rules for company management, labor employment, business trade, immigration application, civil disputes, and legal safety protection,” she said, noting that for a long time, the Chinese community faced one major difficulty: language barriers and unfamiliarity with local laws. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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