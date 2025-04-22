China warns countries against striking trade deals with US at its expense

Beijing ramps up rhetoric as Trump administration pressures allies

China has issued a stern warning to countries considering broader trade agreements with the United States, cautioning them against compromising Chinese interests in return for tariff relief. This comes amid escalating tensions in a spiraling tariff war between the world’s two largest economies.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry’s statement followed reports that the Trump administration plans to pressure countries seeking tariff concessions to also reduce trade with China. Beijing described such tactics as a threat to fair trade and global economic stability.

“Appeasement will not bring peace, and compromise will not be respected,” a spokesperson from China’s Ministry of Commerce said.

“To seek one’s own temporary selfish interests at the expense of others’ interests is to seek the skin of a tiger… Such an approach will ultimately fail and harm all parties involved.”

China slams US tariff tactics and vows retaliation

China criticized the US for “abusing” tariffs under the guise of achieving reciprocity, while simultaneously forcing other nations to join so-called reciprocal tariff negotiations.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry further warned:

“China firmly opposes any party reaching a deal at the expense of China’s interests… If such a situation occurs, China will never accept it and will resolutely take reciprocal countermeasures.”

Beijing also reaffirmed that it remains determined and fully capable of safeguarding its economic interests and is open to strengthening ties with global partners to resist pressure from Washington.

Trump’s global tariff push and domestic optimism

The Trump administration’s sweeping tariff measures have hit countries across the globe with a standard 10% import levy, while Chinese goods face tariffs as high as 145%. In retaliation, China has imposed duties of up to 125% on US products.

Despite the economic standoff, President Trump remains optimistic:

“Yeah, we’re talking to China… I think we’re going to make a very good deal,” he told reporters at the White House.

However, China has not confirmed any ongoing negotiations, instead reiterating its willingness to engage in dialogue while denouncing the US for its “unilateralism and protectionism.”

Global concerns mount as trade war deepens

This deepening rift has stoked fears of a global economic slowdown, rattling markets and investor confidence. According to a recent report, the US is not only ramping up tariffs but also considering monetary sanctions on nations that fail to scale back trade with China.

In a sharp rebuke to these developments, Beijing warned:

“If the world reverts to the law of the jungle, where the strong prey on the weak, then all countries will become victims.”

As the trade war intensifies, the world watches closely to see whether economic diplomacy can prevail — or whether a new era of economic Cold War is underway.