Two motorists arrested for running over woman

By Josh Grand

OMUTHIYA – Two people who were driving different vehicles were arrested after each of them ran over a woman at Okakoko village in the Omuthiya area on Friday.

According to a police report, the two men were arrested for culpable homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol after they allegedly ran over the 40-year-old woman who was walking along a gravel road.

The deceased, who was only identified as Kalista N, died at the scene, said the report.

“It is alleged that the driver of a Toyota pick-up with a Walvis Bay registration plate hit a pedestrian walking on the road. The woman fell down and a Toyota Fortuner with an Omuthiya registration plate that was following the Toyota pick-up also ran over the woman.

The two drivers aged 37 and 59 were arrested and they are expected to appear in court next week.