Police need help to find kidnapping and attempted murder suspect Viktoria Shikoyeni

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, 16 June 2022 – Police are requesting the public’s help in tracing Viktoria Namene Shikoyeni but warned not to try and apprehend her as she is considered dangerous.

A statement released in Windhoek on Thursday said Shikonyeni is a suspect in a kidnapping and attempted murder case. After being granted bail she has failed to appear in court on numerous occasions.

She was last seen at Oshakati in the Oshana region. Anybody with information must please contact 081 620 2584 or 081 235 0100. Information can also be directed to the nearest police station. – Namibia Daily News