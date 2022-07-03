Walvis man nabbed over daughter’s rape

Taati Niilenge

WALVIS BAY, July 3 — A 46-year-old Walvis Bay man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter.

Erongo police unit commander for community affairs, inspector Ileni Shapumba said the suspect allegedly sexually abused his daughter at around midnight in a room the two were sharing at Kuisebmond.

The girl told her mother about the alleged abuse, and the mother reported the matter to the police leading to the man’s arrest.

He is expected to appear in the Walvis Bay magistrate’s court on Monday.

Police investigations continue.