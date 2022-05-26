Thief shot trying to steal a victim’s phone at Walvis Bay

By Foibe Paavo

WALVIS BAY, May 26 – A 43-year-old man is in hospital at Walvis Bay after attempting to stab and shoot a traffic officer who was trying to arrest him for stealing a woman’s cellphone.

According to Police Inspector Ileni Shapumba, the incident occurred at about 15h30 on Tuesday on the B2 between Narraville and Kuisebmond when a woman, travelling on her own, stopped to assist some children whose dog had been hit by a car.

At the same time, an unknown man appeared on the scene pretending to help the children at which point he grabbed the woman’s N$4 000 cellphone and ran into Kuisebmund.

A Walvis Bay municipal traffic officer who was approaching the scene noticed the incident and ran after the suspect. He successfully managed to apprehend him, with the assistance of community members.

However, the suspect resisted and pulled a knife on the traffic officer who shot and wounded him in the left knee. Still, aggressive the suspect grabbed the officer’s service pistol and attempted to shoot him but the weapon jammed.

Inspector Shapumba said the community members again assisted the 37-year old traffic officer and finally apprehended the suspect.

The man is currently in custody and was admitted to the Walvis Bay State Hospital with a bullet in the knee. His condition is stable.

“We thank the victim for the gesture of care towards the kids. We applaud the community members for their support to our traffic officer in apprehending the suspect. Their persistent actions are indeed commendable,” police said in a statement.

The investigation is continuing. – Namibia Daily News

