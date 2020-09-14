BANK WINDHOEK ENDORSES DAISRY MATHIAS IN THE MTC KNOCKOUT PROJECT.



Windhoek, Sept 14- Bank Windhoek today endorsed Presidential Advisor on Youth

Matters & Enterprise Development, Daisry Mathias as their preferred choice of eminent personality to carry through their brand during the upcoming MTC Knockout Project concert, slated for 03 October

2020 at the National Theatre of Namibia.

Jacqueline Pack, Executive Officer: Marketing and Corporate Communication services at Bank Windhoek, expressed appreciation to the MTC Knockout Project, by highlighting that the project addresses “a deep and serious societal challenge that requires a unified front.”Pack said: “We are proud to support the MTC Knockout Project, through Daisry Mathias and believe that the contribution made will support efforts in assisting towards the issue of homelessness.”



Accepting the gesture, Mathias enthused that “homelessness is a fight that will need all stakeholders to effectively bring about a meaningful impact within society.”

Bearing mind that resources aren’t always enough from central government, every effort aimed to help is a welcoming gesture and she looks forward to entertain the crowd on stage, knowing it is for

a good cause, opined Mathias.

Mathias is paired with Pride whose real name is Pride Panashe Mafukidze, whose musical exploits and fame is in the gospel space mixed with other genres such as kwaito, hip-hop and afro pop.

This massive, never seen before music concert is scheduled for the 3rd October 2020 at the National Theatre of Namibia. Tickets for online viewing retail at N$50 which gives you access to the entire

concert online.

Online viewing tickets are available on MTC service menu by dialing *682#, selecting ‘Bundles’ option, followed by option 5 “Knockout” and a ‘Yes’ confirmation at a cost of N$50. This give the buyer a return SMS with their Login details for the show, zero rated.The online ticket is zero rated, this means that once you have purchased the online ticket, all you need is access to a smart device/laptop/computer and no data charges will apply to watch the concern

online on the 03 October 2020.

Those who wish to watch it live from the theatre will be charged N$500 only. You can also choose to donate, by sending the word “Knockout” to 222 at a cost of N$20. All proceeds will go towards assisting the homeless.

NDN Reporter