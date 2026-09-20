Police destroy clandestine drug lab, seize 48 kg of meth in S. Afghanistan

KABUL, Sept. 20 — Afghan police have dismantled a clandestine drug-processing laboratory and seized 48 kg of crystal methamphetamine in southern Uruzgan province, the Ministry of Interior Affairs announced on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, officers raided a site on the outskirts of the province, destroying the facility and recovering the illicit consignment, according to a ministry statement.

In separate operations, counter-narcotics units confiscated an additional 23,000 kg of precursor materials used in drug manufacturing in southern Helmand and eastern Ghazni provinces.

The ministry did not disclose whether any arrests were made in connection with the raids, but reiterated that police will not tolerate the production, trade, or trafficking of illegal narcotics anywhere in the country. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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