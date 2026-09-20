Türkiye ready to offer technical assistance to Saudi Arabia following recent strikes

ANKARA, Sept.20– Türkiye would keep its promise under the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement in response to the recent military strikes on Saudi Arabia and could provide technical assistance, said Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday.

Speaking on Turkish broadcaster NTV, Fidan said signatory countries of the Mecca agreement were closely monitoring Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. “We stand united on this issue.

The agreement contains relevant provisions, which we will keep our promise to,” he said.

According to Fidan, Saudi Arabia’s needs for military assistance would likely focus on certain technical matters, and Türkiye would be able to meet those needs.

The Turkish foreign minister rejected claims that the implementation of the Mecca agreement was progressing slowly, noting that the alliance was open to countries across the region and represented “a transformative platform.”

The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement was signed on Aug. 7 in the Saudi city of Mecca by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The agreement stipulates that an attack on any signatory will be considered an attack on all.

Tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi group have intensified in recent months, as the two sides have carried out repeated attacks against each other. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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