Trump says he plans to form AI Force, appoint AI “Czar”

WASHINGTON, Sept.20– U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday that he is forming an “AI Force” and will announce an “AI Czar” in the near future.

In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump said he would not stand by and let the “decimation or destruction” of AI happen. “We will not in any way hinder or stifle the Growth of this incredible Industry.

Rather, we will cherish it, help it, and watch over it, as it grows! However, we will also be looking for BAD, and we can do that, very easily, with our already existing Criminal and Civil Justice System,” Trump said.

Trump also described AI as the next Industrial Revolution or Internet, and said it could possibly account for as much as 25 percent of U.S. gross domestic product.

Trump did not provide details on the structure of the planned “AI Force” or the role of the “AI Czar.”

The announcement comes amid growing debate in the United States over the rapid development of AI and its potential risks. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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