Namibian Government Considers Splitting Meatco into Two Entities

Staff Reporter

OSHIVELO, November 15 — In a bid to address the unique challenges faced by Namibian livestock producers, there is a growing call for the government to consider the creation of two independent subsidiaries within Meatco. This proposal, voiced during a recent parliamentary standing committee hearing, suggests the establishment of Meatco NCA and Meatco South (NewCo), each catering to producers north and south of the veterinary cordon fence (VCF), respectively.

The VCF, running across the north of Namibia, serves as a demarcation line due to the prevalence of animal diseases like foot-and-mouth disease in the Northern Communal Areas (NCA) above the line. Producers in the disease-free region south of the VCF enjoy access to international markets such as the EU and China, while those in the NCA face limited market opportunities.

Roelie Venter, manager of the Namibia Agricultural Union (NAU), emphasized the need for independent subsidiaries for Meatco, allowing shareholding by producers and private investors in their respective regions. This proposal reflects the agricultural sector’s collective stance that the existing Meatco structure is poorly managed, evident in the need for government bailouts and delayed payments to producers.

Jako van Wyk, chairperson of the Namibian Livestock Producers’ Organisation (LPO), underscored the importance of enhancing sustainability and profitability in beef production on both sides of the cordon fence. Late payments from Meatco to producers, a significant challenge in the current system, emphasize the urgency of reform.

Van Wyk stated, “It is our firm belief that the NCA needs a Meatco subsidiary with its own board of directors. The northern subsidiary should be focused on development and expansion of markets founded on commodity-based trading.”

While the proposal is still under consideration by the Namibian government, the idea of splitting Meatco is gaining traction among producers dissatisfied with the current state of affairs. If implemented, this move could potentially revolutionize the Namibian beef industry.

Benefits of Two Meatco Entities:

1. Tailored Focus: The creation of two entities would allow each subsidiary to concentrate on the specific needs of its producers. Meatco NCA could focus on developing markets for NCA beef, while Meatco South could maintain access to export markets.

2. Profitability: Two independent entities are likely to be more profitable, with operations tailored to the specific conditions of each region.

3. Accountability: Each entity would be more accountable to its producers, with its own board of directors representing the interests of its specific region.

In essence, the proposal to split Meatco signifies a positive shift in the Namibian beef industry. It reflects producers’ proactive approach in taking ownership of their industry and their determination to enhance its overall success.