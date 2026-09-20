Iran says not concerned about supply of essential goods despite “enemies’ propaganda”

TEHRAN, Sept.20 — Ali Zeinivand, Iran’s Deputy Interior Minister for Political Affairs and the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, said Saturday the country has no concern about the supply of essential goods despite the “enemies’ propaganda.”

Owing to the high volume of imports of essential goods, the country is currently facing a shortage of storage facilities and has called on the private sector to provide assistance, Zeinivand said at a press conference in Tehran, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

“Iran’s people should not be concerned about the supply of essential goods and impacted by the enemies’ false propaganda. We are working optimally in this area,” he said.

Zeinivand, however, acknowledged the rise in domestic product prices, noting that the country’s officials are adopting measures to resolve the issue.

The United States intensified its economic pressure on Iran after U.S. President Donald Trump announced last month “the most crushing economic operation ever taken” against any country providing a lifeline to Iran.

“This will be Economic Warfare and Isolation on an unprecedented scale,” he said, calling the move “an ECONOMIC D-DAY.”

This came as, on June 18, the United States and Iran signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on ending the war in the region on all fronts, including Lebanon.

Under the MoU, they were scheduled to hold negotiations within 60 days, which ended on Aug. 17, to reach a final agreement. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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