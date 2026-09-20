Trending Now
Home NationalCurrent Affairs Iran says not concerned about supply of essential goods despite “enemies’ propaganda”
Iran says not concerned about supply of essential goods despite “enemies’ propaganda”
Current AffairsInternationalMiddle EastPolitics

Iran says not concerned about supply of essential goods despite “enemies’ propaganda”

September 20, 2026

TEHRAN, Sept.20 — Ali Zeinivand, Iran’s Deputy Interior Minister for Political Affairs and the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, said Saturday the country has no concern about the supply of essential goods despite the “enemies’ propaganda.”

Owing to the high volume of imports of essential goods, the country is currently facing a shortage of storage facilities and has called on the private sector to provide assistance, Zeinivand said at a press conference in Tehran, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

“Iran’s people should not be concerned about the supply of essential goods and impacted by the enemies’ false propaganda. We are working optimally in this area,” he said.

Zeinivand, however, acknowledged the rise in domestic product prices, noting that the country’s officials are adopting measures to resolve the issue.

The United States intensified its economic pressure on Iran after U.S. President Donald Trump announced last month “the most crushing economic operation ever taken” against any country providing a lifeline to Iran.

“This will be Economic Warfare and Isolation on an unprecedented scale,” he said, calling the move “an ECONOMIC D-DAY.”

This came as, on June 18, the United States and Iran signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on ending the war in the region on all fronts, including Lebanon.

Under the MoU, they were scheduled to hold negotiations within 60 days, which ended on Aug. 17, to reach a final agreement. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 26
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Türkey detains 90 suspects in cyber fraud raids

February 4, 2026

2 drones shot down at Baghdad airport: source

January 3, 2022

Cuba dismisses U.S. report as bid to justify...

July 22, 2026

Russia starts collecting biometric data from foreigners crossing...

December 1, 2025

China, Africa CDCs launch 3-week public health training...

November 3, 2025

Early heatwave leaves deadly toll, fuels widespread wildfires...

July 4, 2026

Russia expresses regret over UN failure to stop...

September 20, 2025

Four from French aviation school killed in small...

December 8, 2025

South African President Ramaphosa calls for BRICS to...

September 11, 2026

IMF approves new 4-year financing program for Ukraine

February 28, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.