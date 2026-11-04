Tube-producing plant established in W. Afghanistan

KABUL, Nov. 4 — The first-ever tube-producing plant has been established in Afghanistan’s western Herat province, the official Radio and Television of Afghanistan (RTA) reported on Wednesday.

With an investment of 5 million U.S. dollars, the factory currently produces 5,000 tubes for various vehicles, including motorcycles, rickshaws and bicycles, the plant’s owner, Abdul Ahad Sadat, said.

Citing the owner, RTA added that the facility would soon begin producing tubes for larger vehicles.

Provincial head of the Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Mawlawi Bashir Ahmad Sirat, told RTA that the establishment of such factories would not only create job opportunities but also help Afghanistan rebuild its post-war economy. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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