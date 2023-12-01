Cuban Vice-President Reiterates Commitment to Training Young Africans During Namibian Minister’s Visit in Havana

Staff Reporter

Havana, Cuba, December 1 — In a meeting held in Havana on November 29, Cuban Vice-President Salvador Valdes Mesa reiterated his government’s unwavering commitment to training young Africans and expanding cooperation links, during discussions with Namibia’s Labor Minister, Utoni Nujoma. Minister Nujoma’s visit to Cuba is part of diplomatic efforts to strengthen ties and explore opportunities for collaboration between the two nations.

The meeting, which included talks with Cuban Labor and Social Security Minister Marta Elena Feito, focused on identifying areas for bilateral cooperation. Both parties engaged in constructive discussions to foster mutual understanding and explore potential initiatives that could benefit the labor sectors of both countries.

A significant aspect of the visit was the meeting between Minister Nujoma and representatives of the Cuban Workers’ Confederation. This encounter provided insights into the labor dynamics in both nations, offering a platform for dialogue on shared challenges and potential collaboration in the field of workers’ rights.

Cuba’s commitment to training young Africans reflects its longstanding tradition of international solidarity and cooperation, particularly in education and capacity building. The exchange of knowledge and skills serves as a foundation for strengthening diplomatic relations and contributes to the socio-economic development of both nations.

As the discussions continue and collaboration opportunities are explored, the visit holds the potential to yield concrete initiatives that will further enhance the partnership between Cuba and Namibia. The commitment to training young Africans underscores a shared vision for empowering the youth and building a sustainable future through collaborative efforts and knowledge exchange. The historic meeting in Havana marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing diplomatic relations between Namibia and Cuba.