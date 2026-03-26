Chinese spokesperson slams Japan’s “ulterior motives” in exaggerating so-called external threats

BEIJING, March 26– A Chinese military spokesperson on Thursday slammed Japan’s “ulterior motives” in exaggerating the so-called external threats. Jiang Bin, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks when asked to comment on the Japanese prime minister’s recent claim that Japan faces its most severe and complex security environment since World War II.

As a nation that once inflicted profound suffering upon the people of Asia and the world, and that has yet to genuinely reflect on its historical crimes of aggression, Japan is now keeping exaggerating the so-called external threats, Jiang told a press conference.

“It’s more than obvious that the true intention of the Japanese administration is to divert public attention from domestic problems, mislead the international community, and pursue ‘remilitarization’,” he said.

The Japanese side has pushed forward the revision of the three national security documents, vigorously developed offensive military capabilities, and even clamored for the possession of nuclear weapons, Jiang said, adding that such dangerous moves are very alarming.

Peace-loving people around the world should unite to resolutely curb the resurgence and spread of “neo-militarism” in Japan, and to firmly uphold regional peace and stability as well as the safety and well-being of the people, he added. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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