Trending Now
Home InternationalDisaster 97 killed, over 4.4 mln affected by floods in Pakistan’s Punjab
97 killed, over 4.4 mln affected by floods in Pakistan’s Punjab
DisasterInternationalMiddle East

97 killed, over 4.4 mln affected by floods in Pakistan’s Punjab

September 13, 2025

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 13 — At least 97 people have been killed and more than 4.4 million others affected by recent floods in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has said.

According to the PDMA on Friday, floods triggered by high water levels in the Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers have damaged over 4,500 villages across the province.

The authority said that so far, about 2.45 million people have been relocated to safer areas as part of ongoing rescue and relief operations.

A total of 396 relief camps have been established in affected districts, while around 1.9 million heads of livestock have also been evacuated, the PDMA said.

Nationwide, seasonal rains and floods since June 26 have killed at least 956 people and injured more than 1,060 others, according to official statistics.

Over 8,400 houses have been destroyed or damaged, and more than 6,500 livestock have perished across the country.

Relief efforts are continuing as authorities work to provide shelter, food, and medical support to displaced communities and prevent further losses, it added. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 149
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Politics has no place in COVID-19 origins tracing,...

August 29, 2021

Thousands march in Cape Town to protest state...

September 28, 2017

China warns countries against striking trade deals with...

April 22, 2025

Rwanda, DR Congo officials hold first meeting following...

August 1, 2025

Nigeria says army kill 24 suspected terrorists in...

July 10, 2025

China might vaccinate most of world: media

September 15, 2021

14 marines killed in Mexico helicopter crash

July 16, 2022

Missiles attack airbase in central Syria, cause casualties:...

April 9, 2018

Israeli soldier killed, 3 seriously injured in N....

April 20, 2025

At least 9 killed in suspected ADF rebel...

August 18, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.