Trump expects more U.S.-Iran talks this week despite rejecting truce proposal

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28 — U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that he expects the United States and Iran to hold more talks this week, a day after confirming that he had rejected Iran’s latest truce proposal.

“I expect more talks with Iran [this week],” Trump said in a phone interview with U.S. online news outlet Axios. Citing two regional sources, Axios reported that another round of indirect dialogue between the United States and Iran could take place as early as Monday, although it remained unclear whether the two sides could bridge their differences.

Asked whether he was considering resuming strikes against Iran, Trump said: “I am always thinking about it.” U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner held a new round of indirect negotiations with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York last Tuesday.

According to Axios, Iran proposed reopening the Strait of Hormuz and resuming nuclear talks within a week, on the condition that the United States lifts its naval blockade, removes sanctions on Iranian oil sales and restore a regional ceasefire. Trump rejected the Iranian proposal on Saturday.

Araghchi told NBC on Sunday that Iran still wanted a diplomatic solution despite Trump’s rejection. “Although we heard from President Trump that he’s rejecting this deal … we are still waiting for an official response through the mediators,” Araghchi said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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