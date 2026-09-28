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Mexican president reiterates rejection of foreign interference
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Mexican president reiterates rejection of foreign interference

September 28, 2026

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 28– Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Sunday reiterated her rejection of foreign interference in Mexico’s internal affairs during a rally in Mexico City’s Zocalo Square marking the conclusion of her nationwide accountability tour.

“No foreign power, no economic or political elite has the right to dictate the present and future of our homeland. That belongs only to the people of Mexico,” Sheinbaum told thousands of supporters gathered in the capital’s main square.

She linked the defense of national sovereignty to what her government calls the “Fourth Transformation,” a political project initiated by her predecessor Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that seeks to reshape Mexico’s development model by emphasizing social welfare, equality and national sovereignty.

Sheinbaum said the country’s current transformation follows a historical path of struggles for independence and social change, referring to key periods including Mexico’s independence movement, the 19th-century Reform era and the Mexican Revolution, during which Mexicans fought to defend national sovereignty and pursue political and social reforms.

Accompanied by Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada and members of her cabinet, Sheinbaum also highlighted what she described as achievements of her administration in such areas as welfare programs, infrastructure, the economy and security.

She said around 850,000 people participated in public meetings held during her tour across Mexico’s 32 federal entities. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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