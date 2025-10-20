Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica African officials draw poverty alleviation experience in China’s Ningxia
African officials draw poverty alleviation experience in China’s Ningxia
AfricaInternational

African officials draw poverty alleviation experience in China’s Ningxia

October 20, 2025

YINCHUAN, Oct. 20 — A total of 45 African officials from partner countries of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and the African Union participated in a training course focused on poverty alleviation, held in northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region from October 19 to 26.

During the event, they will engage with local experts, scholars, entrepreneurs and frontline workers. The program will include special lectures, on-site visits, and educational sessions covering topics such as poverty alleviation and reduction, economic and trade cooperation, rural revitalization and green development, according to the organizers.

Ningxia is one of main battlefields of China’s poverty reduction efforts. Over the years, continuous efforts of anti-poverty from the national and regional governments lifted all 1,100 impoverished villages out of poverty.

A total of 803,000 people have shaken off poverty since 2011. In the meantime, active exchanges between Ningxia and Africa have been maintained over the years.

Since the first medical team sent from Ningxia in 1978 to provide medical assistance in the Republic of Benin, more than 660 doctors in 28 batches have been dedicated to the country’s medical service — three even sacrificed their lives.

Ningxia’s trade volume with Africa reached 1.61 billion yuan (226.8 million U.S. dollars) in 2024, representing a year-on-year growth of 27 percent.

The regional enterprises have carried out industrial and mining investment and infrastructure construction in countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Ghana, Zambia and Ethiopia.(Xinhua)

Post Views: 41
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

South Africa’s Western Cape to launch 2nd phase...

May 6, 2021

Experts call for implementing land policies to address...

November 24, 2023

Russia says deploying foreign troops in Ukraine “unacceptable”

August 22, 2025

Man kills his lover, car get stuck when...

April 17, 2021

Kenya’s public debt hits 70.8 bln USD on...

December 8, 2021

IMMAF’S AFRICAN MEMBERS FORM AFRICA MMA CONFEDERATION

September 22, 2022

South Africa, 15 countries voice concern over Gaza-bound...

September 17, 2025

China’s top diplomat meets African foreign ministers

June 11, 2025

E. African countries approve protocol to prevent, manage...

May 26, 2019

African countries urged to invest more in climate...

June 25, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.