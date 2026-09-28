MOSCOW, Sept. 28– Russian forces struck data centers operated by Omega Telecom and Kyivstar in Kiev, which provided high-speed internet services to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday.

“Russian forces continue to strike communications and logistics centers, as well as naval vessels deployed in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said strikes by Russian “Geran” drone operators on the data centers disrupted internet services used by Ukrainian military personnel, forcing them into an involuntary “digital detox.”

Separately, Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 43 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the Black Sea during the day, the ministry said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 27