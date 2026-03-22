China’s fiscal policy to place greater emphasis on openness, shared benefits over next five years

BEIJING, March 22 — China’s fiscal policy will place greater emphasis on openness and shared benefits over the next five years, allowing countries worldwide to share in its development opportunities, Minister of Finance Lan Fo’an said on Sunday.

Against a backdrop of subdued global economic momentum, China will pursue a proactive fiscal policy at home while strengthening international financial cooperation to inject greater stability and positive energy into the global economy, Lan said at the China Development Forum 2026, which opened in Beijing on Sunday.

China will deepen bilateral and multilateral financial cooperation and help improve global economic governance, he added, noting that the country will work with others through financial and economic channels to address global challenges and deliver more tangible outcomes.

The country will foster a more fair, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment, enabling all market players, including foreign enterprises, to compete on a level playing field, the minister said.

The China Development Forum 2026 is scheduled for March 22-23, with the theme “China in Its 15th Five-Year Plan Period: Advancing High-Quality Development and Creating New Opportunities Together.” (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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