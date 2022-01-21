Maize Truck Mysteriously Catches Fire

NTARA, Jan. 21 –A truck with Zambian registration plates that was transporting 100 kg bean bags mysteriously caught fire at Ntara Village in Kavango West.

The incident happened on the main road some 50 km from Nkurenkuru town around 08h00 in the morning.

The distraught driver of the truck, who is also a Zambian citizen, escaped unhurt.

Speaking to Namibia Daily News he said, “I suddenly saw flames and I immediately stopped the truck. Then I quickly went out in order to get water from behind the truck, but I realized it was too late because the fire was too severe.”

The driver, who was also the only occupant in the truck, said he was supposed to deliver the consignment of beans to the border town of Oshikango in the Ohangwena region.

“I sent my boss pictures of the burning truck because I cannot call from here as it is too expensive since I am using a Zambian number. I have received no reply so far from my boss.”

He also told this reporter that he lost his passport, driver’s license, and an unknown amount of cash, which was in the truck that had caught fire.

When this reporter arrived at the scene no emergency vehicles or members of the Namibian Police were at the scene yet. Good Samaritans at the scene were offloading undamaged bags of beans to assist the helpless and traumatized driver.

By Tokkie Mavara