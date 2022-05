By Cathy Godfrey

KATIMA MULILO, May 30 – The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Albert Kawana, paid a courtesy visit to the impalila island on Friday where over 700 new identity cards were issued to residents in the Kasika area.

The Namibian government is still in talks with the neighbouring Botswana government for the cards issued to be used as a passport between the two countries. – Namibia Daily News