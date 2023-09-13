Swakopmund, Namibia Welcomes the 14th African Small Mammal Symposium

Staff Reporter

Swakopmund, Sept. 13 — Swakopmund, Namibia, is set to host the 14th African Small Mammal Symposium (ASMS), a dynamic five-day event that will gather scientists and students from around the world to delve into the captivating realm of African small mammals.

Organized by the Department of Environmental Science at the University of Namibia, in collaboration with the National Museum of Namibia and the Directorate of Scientific Services under the Ministry of Environment, Forestry & Tourism, this symposium provides a distinctive platform for interdisciplinary discourse on the biology of African small mammals, encompassing rodents, insectivores, bats, afrotherians, small carnivores, and primates.

Scheduled to run from September 17 to 22, 2023, this year’s ASMS promises an engaging experience in the idyllic coastal town of Swakopmund, Namibia.

Originating in 1977 in Pittsburgh, USA, the ASMS has evolved into a quadrennial event, evolving to underscore the invaluable contributions of African scientists in the field. While earlier editions were held in various global locations, recent symposia have predominantly taken place in tropical African countries, signifying a significant shift in African researchers’ active involvement and leadership.

Since the 9th ASMS in Tanzania, the symposium has witnessed substantial growth, with over 50% of attendees now hailing from Africa, often collaborating with scientists worldwide. The 14th ASMS boasts a diverse program featuring more than 85 oral presentations and 18 posters. Topics to be explored include bat taxonomy and systematics, bat ecology and biology, conservation efforts, community and population ecology, pest management, behavioural studies, disease research, physiological investigations, systematics, evolution, and phylogeography.

Anticipated are 109 participants, representing 26 countries from Africa, Europe, and North/South America. This international gathering not only promotes the exchange of knowledge but also underscores the vital importance of preserving the rich diversity of small mammals in Africa.

Dr. Seth Eiseb, Campus Director: Southern Campus, UNAM, remarked, “The 14th African Small Mammal Symposium is a testament to the growing importance of African research and collaboration in understanding and conserving our continent’s small mammals. This symposium provides an invaluable opportunity for scientists to exchange ideas, share knowledge and foster a deeper understanding of these often-overlooked creatures.”

Dr. Sachariah Penda Muteka, Senior Lecturer, Department of Animal Science, School of Agriculture & Fisheries Sciences, UNAM, added, “As an institution committed to advancing knowledge and research, the University of Namibia is honoured to host the ASMS. We believe this event will not only contribute to our understanding of African small mammals but also strengthen global partnerships in the pursuit of conservation and biodiversity protection.”

Dr. Francois Becker, Chief Curator, of the National Museum of Namibia, expressed, “The National Museum of Namibia is proud to be part of the 14th ASMS. This symposium underscores the importance of preserving our natural heritage. It’s an opportunity to showcase the rich diversity of small mammals found in Namibia and the broader African continent.”

Mr. Kenneth Uiseb, Deputy Director, Ministry of Environment, Forestry & Tourism, emphasized, “The Ministry of Environment, Forestry & Tourism recognizes the critical role played by scientists and researchers in protecting our environment and preserving fauna. We are delighted to support the 14th ASMS, which aligns with our mission to safeguard Namibia’s unique ecosystems and wildlife. We encourage everyone to engage in the symposium’s discussions and learn about the vital work being done to conserve small mammals.”