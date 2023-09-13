Violent attacks on tourists in Namibia spark concern

WINDHOEK, Sept. 13 — Namibia’s Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism (MEFT) on Tuesday condemned the recent violent attacks targeting international tourists across the country.

Minister Pohamba Shifeta said in a statement that the recent spate of violent attacks on international tourists is a grave concern to the industry and the country as a whole.

The attacks, characterized by robberies and assaults involving weapons such as AK-47s, pistols, pangas, and knives, have occurred in various regions, spanning from the far Eastern Zambezi to the Deep South Orange River, Shifeta said.

Furthermore, Shifeta said there had been a significant uptick in incidents in the Windhoek and Okahandja areas.

The government, together with vital stakeholders including the hospitality industry, car rentals, neighbourhood watch groups, and City Police, is swiftly taking action, said the official, adding that their collective goal is to fortify the nation’s security measures and maintain Namibia’s hard-earned reputation as one of the safest tourist destinations in the world.

The MEFT is set to collaborate with the Namibian police to establish a robust surveillance and intelligence mechanism aimed at apprehending the criminal gangs responsible for these attacks.

Additionally, the ministry is reaching out to the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation to ensure the safety of international visitors and underscore Namibia’s commitment to legendary hospitality.

The sector has only recently begun to recover from the two-year devastation caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, he said, stressing that tourism positively impacts 12 other sectors in Namibia, contributing significantly to the country’s gross domestic product. (Xinhua)