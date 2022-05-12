Fisheries ministry sets the record straight about the Ocean Warrior

By Foibe N Paavo

WALVIS BAY, 12 May 2022 – The Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources is setting the record straight in response to a video clip, and other false information on social media, accusing the government of using taxpayers’ money to rent the Ocean Warrior for fisheries patrols while Namibian vessels are rotting in the harbours.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, the ministry denied it was renting the vessel or that it was the first time it had come to Namibia.

The Ocean Warrior was used in Namibia for the first time in 2019 when both fisheries patrol vessels were incapacitated due to maintenance and a surge in reported illegal fishing in Namibian waters.

From April to October 2019, the ministry entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOA) with Stop Illegal Fishing (SIU) and Sea Shepherd Global (SSG) to tackle illegal fishing. Stop Illegal Fishing is an independent Africa-based organisation that fights illegal fishing across African fisheries. Sea Shepherd Global is an international organisation seeking to protect the world’s oceans. It also assists countries trying to prevent illegal activities in their oceans by providing a civil patrol vessel.

In terms of the memorandum, SSG provided the MV Ocean Warrior, a civilian offshore patrol vessel, and its crew, at their own cost, while Namibia covered the cost of the law enforcement officers on board as well parking facilities when the vessel was in port.

Partnering with the two organisations, the ministry said, proved to be very successful leading to a reduction of illegal activities, particularly near the northern maritime border.

In December 2021, the fisheries patrol vessel Nathaniel Maxuilili experienced a massive main engine breakdown during a sea trial following her annual dry-docking maintenance. This will keep the vessel out of operation for a long time.

The patrol vessel Anna Kakurukaze Mungunda was also due to go for her biennial maintenance, which prompted the ministry to approach the SSG for further collaboration to patrol Namibia’s fishing grounds.

In March 2022, the ministry and the SSG signed a memorandum of understanding, like in 2019, to be able to continue monitoring Namibian waters. Again the SSG will pay all operational costs and Namibia will cover law enforcement staff and berthing costs.

The Ocean Warrior, the ministry said, is world-renowned and would send a clear message to illegal fishers that Namibia will leave no stone unturned to protect its resources from plundering.

A call was also made in the statement to refrain from spreading misleading information to score political points and stir up conflict, create mistrust and tarnish the reputation of the Namibian government. – Namibia Daily News