Thieves in Oshakati sneak in and rob you as you sleep

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, 28 April – Theft is a broad term with many different crimes under its umbrella: robbery, fraud and identity theft, to name some.

Oshakati residents live in fear as criminals make their way into their houses at night and steal their belongings while they are asleep.

Recently at rented rooms in the Evululuko location, people were robbed of their phones, bags and other items while they were fast asleep during the night, and only found out that their belongings were gone the next morning.

Selma Nakambale (22), one of the victims, said: “I and my cousin went to sleep in our room where we are renting as usual, and always make sure that our door is locked. “And this is what I did exactly like we used to and the door was locked”.

They woke up on Thursday morning to find their door open and some items gone.

“The first thing I looked for was my phone which was under my pillow and it was gone, and our bags and books,” she said.

Going outside they found two other rooms had also been burgled, and a neighbour said there were bags and books at their house which seemed to have been dumped there.

“So we went to take a look just to find out that it is some of our goods.”

Residents fear for their lives because they don’t know who these criminals are and what they use to make people fall asleep and not hear anything.

“We don’t know how these criminals will be found,” said Selma. “They left their shoes and wear our plakkies instead. We need the police to start with their patrolling because it reduces criminal activities.” – Namibia Daily News