Ghana to plant about 5 mln trees to combat deforestation

ACCRA, June 12 — Ghana aimed to plant 5 million trees on Friday as part of efforts to mitigate climate change and restore the country’s dwindling forest belt.

In Accra, the capital, diplomatic representatives joined the Forestry Commission to plant tree seedlings in parts of the Achimota Forest, the capital’s most dominant green belt. The move follows the declaration of June 11 as Green Ghana Day.

The Ambassador of Colombia to Ghana Claudia Turbay said the diplomatic community is glad to join Ghana in the tree-planting event because it shared the same vision of protecting the environment and reclaiming lost vegetation.

“Today is a symbolic day. It is a day of a wake-up call for Ghana because of the initiative by the president to make Ghana green. At the same time this is also being done by other presidents of the world for a greener planet,” said Turbay.

“Since humans were part of the planet, we have to work for a better quality planet for ourselves and future generations. And we are fortunate to be part of those who can produce the change,” she added.

Apart from the diplomatic community, schools, religious organizations, the military, the police, the judicial service, and others participated in the activity. (Xinhua)