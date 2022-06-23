NAB meets Zambezi maize producers

Trending Now
Agriculture

June 23, 2022

Own Correspondent

THE Namibia Agronomic Board (NAB) last week held a stakeholder engagement event at Katima Mulilo in the Zambezi region to discuss modalities regarding the marketing of white maize from the region. and the border control management for the 2022 marketing season.

They also discussed the border control management for the 2022 marketing season and the registration of grain producers and the field verification process.

“The white maize grain intake by millers, the use of pool floor price mechanism to assist producers from the region in reaching millers, as well as border control measures to curb the smuggling of white maize from neighbouring countries,” were also extensively discussed, said a NAB statement.

The event was hosted by the NAB in collaboration with Namibian Grain Producers Association and Agro-Marketing and Trade Agency and was attended by white maize producers from the region.



